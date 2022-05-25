Newton Heath: Homes planned for former brickworks site
More than 700 homes, a secondary school, a park and a community hub could be created on land in Manchester which has lain empty for three decades.
A proposal for the 47-acre Newton Heath site, which once housed Jackson's Brickworks, would see a mix of apartments and houses built and parts of the Rochdale Canal opened up.
Your Housing Group's plans have been welcomed by councillors.
John Flanagan said it was "a culmination of 18 years of hard work".
The Miles Platting and Newton Heath representative told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the plans would bring much-needed affordable housing to the area.
He said the new secondary school would also be "a welcome measure", as it would mean local children do not have to travel long distances and have a "state-of-the-art" high school on their doorstep.
"All in all, I'm delighted this is finally coming through to fruition," he added.
"This is a culmination of 18 years of hard work that this extremely contaminated land is coming back into use."
The housing group's director of growth Richard Jones said input from residents had been "really important" in the process to bring the site, previously used for landfill, back into use.
"We have been working closely with Manchester City Council and local councillors to design a scheme that will deliver quality homes with a broad range of house types and tenures and create a place where people can thrive," he said.
The proposals will go before the council's planning committee later in the year.
