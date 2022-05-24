'Callous' Manchester abuser who strangled partner jailed
- Published
A "callous" abuser who humiliated her partner by sharing a photograph of him bound with electrical cables before he choked to death has been jailed.
Charlotte Dootson, 25, strangled Mohammed Mukhtar, 53, at his Manchester home following a campaign of abusive and violent conduct against him.
She admitted murdering her "gentle" and "vulnerable" partner in August.
Dootson was jailed at Manchester Crown Court for life with a minimum term of 22 and a half years in custody.
Emergency services found the victim dead at his flat in Droitwich Road, Miles Platting.
Mr Mukhtar, known as Amin, had also suffered a laceration to his liver which was caused by a kick or stamp to his stomach.
Dootson sent a picture of Mr Mukhtar bound on his sofa to a man she had started flirting with online the week before, Manchester Crown Court heard.
The man texted: "Hope you don't do that to me."
Dootson replied: "Never hang you."
Alaric Bassano, prosecuting, said it was as if she was "revelling in or amused" by Mr Mukhtar's turmoil, adding her treatment of him was "degrading and humiliating".
Mr Bassano said Dootson had repeatedly assaulted Mr Mukhtar during their four-year relationship, often with weapons including knives and extension leads.
She was arrested on three occasions and charged once but no action was taken as Mr Mukhtar lied to protect her or refused to support a prosecution, the court was told.
At the time of the murder Dootson was under investigation for an allegation of assaulting Mr Mukhtar by strangulation.
Judge Patrick Field QC said Mr Mukhtar "faced considerable challenges in his life, particularly mental health problems" and he was "a vulnerable man".
He told Dootson: "The relationship was abusive and you were the abuser."
Tim Storrie QC, defending, said his client suffered mental disorders and had trauma in her young life, but the judge said these factors only had a "limited impact" on her blameworthiness for the killing.
Mr Mukhtar's sister, Fozia, said in a victim impact statement the family was "tormented" at what Amin had endured and "could never forgive" Dootson, adding it was "pure evil and callous".
"Amin was a timid guy, so quiet and kind. He wouldn't hurt anyone," she added.
Dootson, appearing via video-link, grinned and held her thumbs up to the camera following the family's statement.