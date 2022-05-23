Manchester City: Thousands turn out to celebrate Premier League win

PA Media
Thousands of jubilant fans lined Manchester's streets in celebration of the win

Newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City celebrated during a parade around the city after clinching their fourth title in five years.

City pipped rivals Liverpool to the trophy by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa in a nail-biting finale to the season on Sunday.

After the game, manager Pep Guardiola said his team were "legends".

Thousands of fans lined the streets and cheered the open-top bus parade, which ended on Deansgate.

The Club shared images of fans taking over the streets of the city ahead of the parade on social media with the simple message that "Manchester is blue".

Speaking on Sunday, Guardiola said his players would "be remembered", adding: "When you win the Premier League in this country four times in five seasons, it is because these guys are so, so special."

City fan Joanne, who had gathered to celebrate the club's title win, told BBC North West Tonight that the atmosphere was "absolutely ecstatic".

"We have not stopped partying and we are still going," she said.

Reuters
Thousands of fans lined the streets to cheer the open-top bus parade

Fellow fan Julian said his "heart had finally got to a steady beat" after Sunday's nail-biting match, which saw Guardiola's side hit back from 2-0 to beat Aston Villa 3-2.

"This is Manchester City. We do this every time," he said.

"There is something about this club and the spirit of it."

Tasha, who was among the crowds to watch her team celebrate, said she had not slept because the atmosphere kept her "heart and head" awake.

She described the win as "every Christmas come at once".

PA Media
The parade was led by a bus with the City team on board followed by another for the club's staff
Reuters
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola described his team as "so, so special"
Reuters
There were signs celebrating many of the club's players, including outgoing club captain Fernandinho
Reuters
Celebrations all round as the players including the club's captain Fernandinho enjoy the parade
PA Media
Even City's four-legged fans joined in the fun
Reuters
Manchester City players celebrate on the open-top bus as fans turn the city blue
Reuters
Fans found any vantage point they could to get a good view of their heroes

