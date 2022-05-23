Manchester City: Thousands turn out to celebrate Premier League win

Reuters
The parade set off from Exchange Square, which was packed with thousands of jubilant fans

Newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City have begun a parade around the city to celebrate clinching their fourth title in five years.

City pipped rivals Liverpool to the trophy by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa in a nail-biting finale to the season on Sunday.

After the game, manager Pep Guardiola said his team were "legends".

Thousands of fans have lined the streets to cheer the open-top bus parade, which will end on Deansgate.

The Club shared images of fans taking over the streets of the city ahead of the parade on social media with the simple message that "Manchester is blue".

Speaking on Sunday, Guardiola said his players would "be remembered", adding: "When you win the Premier League in this country four times in five seasons, it is because these guys are so, so special."

Reuters
Thousands of fans lined the streets to cheer the open-top bus parade
PA Media
The parade was led by a bus with the City team on board, followed by another for the club's staff
Reuters
Some of those attending were only just old enough to remember all four of City's recent title wins
Reuters
There were signs celebrating many of the club's players, including outgoing club captain Fernandinho
Reuters
The club's captain was all smiles during the parade
PA Media
Even City's four-legged fans joined in the fun
Reuters
Fans found any vantage point they could to get a good view of their heroes

