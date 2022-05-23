Ten puppies die in fire at Leigh cannabis farm flat
Two dogs and 10 puppies have died after a fire at a flat which housed a cannabis farm, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said a blaze broke out at the property on Chapel Street in Leigh at about 09:00 BST on Sunday.
The force said the bodies of the animals were found inside and efforts were being made to trace their owners.
A spokeswoman added that two of the flat's neighbours were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
She said the cannabis farm at the property was "small" and no arrests had been made over either the fire or the farm.
