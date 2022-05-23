Two fans charged over Manchester City pitch invasion
Two men have been charged over crowd disorder after fans invaded the pitch following Manchester City's Premier League title win.
Thousands of City fans poured on to the Etihad pitch as the club won its fourth title in five seasons after beating Aston Villa 3-2.
Greater Manchester Police said the force was also investigating the assault of Villa keeper Robin Olsen.
A man, 28, from Knowsley has been charged with throwing a pyrotechnic.
A 37-year-old man from Salford has been charged with going on to the pitch.
Both have been bailed ahead of court appearances, police said.
Fans rushed on to the pitch with flares and a crossbar was broken as some climbed on it.
It is the latest pitch invasion following games at the end of the season.
On Thursday, Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was involved in an altercation with an Everton supporter during a pitch invasion following his side's Premier League defeat at Goodison Park.
On the same night, Swindon Town players were "physically and verbally abused" after their League Two play-off semi-final defeat by Port Vale.