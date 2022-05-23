Woman 'shook up' by Platt Fields Park fake taxi driver attack
A woman has been "left extremely shook up" after a man posing as a taxi driver pulled her into bushes in a park and tried to attack her, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said the man approached the woman in Platt Fields Park on Wilmslow Road, Manchester, at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.
A spokesman said the man then pulled her into bushes, but she screamed for help from passers-by and he ran off.
Det Ch Insp Anthony Norman said it had been a "horrific" attack.
The force spokesman said the man had fled towards Yew Tree Road and was described as Asian and in his 30s, with short, dark cropped hair and short, dark full beard, and wearing a black coat.
He was last seen running towards Yew Tree Road.
Appealing for information, Det Ch Insp Norman said it was "a horrific attack on a woman who thankfully managed to raise the alarm but has been left extremely shook up".
He added that the woman was now "receiving the support she needs".