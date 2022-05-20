Gorton man jailed for raping woman he met on dating app
- Published
A man who raped a woman at her home after meeting her on a dating app has been jailed for eight years.
Michael Collins, 28, forced himself on his victim to satisfy his sexual desires, police have said.
He was convicted of two counts of rape, sexual assault and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent at Manchester Crown Court.
Collins, of Gorton, Manchester, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
Greater Manchester Police said Collins had been arrested in November 2016 following an investigation which was launched in response to a report received that month.
The victim said she had met Collins on a dating app and, when they met at her home, he sexually assaulted and raped her.
Det Con Martyn Bateman said: "Despite being told no, Collins forced himself upon this woman to satisfy his sexual desires.
"Sexual offences often have a lifelong impact on victims but, hopefully, the result will provide her with a level of closure."