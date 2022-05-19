Manchester homophobic attack inquiry: CCTV images released
Police have released images of a man and woman they want to speak to in connection with a suspected homophobic attack.
Morgan Fevre, 22, needed an operation after the "unprovoked" assault in Manchester, on 10 April.
It left him with a bleed on the brain and a broken nose, teeth, cheekbone and eye socket.
His father said his son, who had moved to the city because of its inclusivity, was now scared to go out.
The support worker had recently moved to Manchester from Nottinghamshire.
Greater Manchester Police said officers had reviewed CCTV following the attack on Charlotte Street at about 01:35 BST and wanted to speak to the people in the images.
Det Con Lucy Hatton said: "This was an unprovoked attack in the street that the victim can remember very little about.
"Morgan was punched in the head and then fell to the floor, and spent 10 days in hospital being treated for head and face injuries.
"He has now been discharged from hospital but is still suffering from the after-effects of the incident."
Morgan had been on a night out with friends when he was attacked.
His father Paul Fevre, 53, previously said his son recalled receiving homophobic abuse and negative comments about his sequined jacket before it happened.
He said the assault had been particularly difficult because his son had moved to Manchester because he felt it was a place where his sexuality would not be an issue.
"He chose Manchester because of its inclusiveness," he said.
Mr Fevre added: "Morgan would go into town on his own and make new friends while he was out, he's that kind of chap.
"But now, he just says, 'I don't think I could ever go out again'."