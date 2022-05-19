Cheshire East Council apologises over disability call blunder
- Published
A council has apologised after asking a blind pensioner to read out details for her new disability badge during a call.
Hilda Bates, 94, felt embarrassed when she was unable to provide the details requested by Cheshire East Council due to her disability, her son said.
Paul Bates said it was "bizarre " that the council was asking residents "to provide information which deaf and blind people can't possibly do".
Cheshire East Council said it would learn from the experience.
Mr Bates, a former Cheshire East councillor, said his mother, who is also registered as deaf and uses hearing aids and a special phone to take calls, already had a disability badge but it was due for renewal.
"It's Cheshire East who did the tests on her and it's Cheshire East who have sent her the paperwork and a card which says she's actually blind," Mr Bates told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said he had questioned the council officer over the irony of the call after his mother was left feeling distressed and embarrassed.
"You're asking her for information which has actually been issued by Cheshire East. It's Cheshire East that certified my mum blind," he said.
"You've rung a blind and deaf person and you're asking them to do your job for you."
However, Mr Bates praised the other council departments who had helped his mother with her disabilities.
A Cheshire East Council spokesperson said the council "receives a large number" of parking blue badge applications.
"Wherever possible we also check information already held by the council," the spokesperson added.
"In this instance that check was not complete, and the council's blue badge team was not fully aware of all the customer's personal circumstances.
"We apologise for the distress this has clearly caused. We are continually striving to improve and will learn from this experience."