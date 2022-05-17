Rochdale dog attack: Man arrested after boy, 3, dies
A man has been arrested after a three-year-old boy died in a dog attack at a farm.
Daniel John Twigg was outdoors with a number of dogs in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow, before being found with serious injuries on Sunday.
He was treated by paramedics but later pronounced dead at hospital.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a 48-year-old man had been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 after handing himself into police.
Several dogs had also been seized including a Cane Corso, which was was humanely destroyed, the force added.
GMP said it was looking at previous incidents involving dogs at the home, close to the M62 motorway, and had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct "due to previous contact".
Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand said the force was working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the three-year-old's death.
"We understand this incident has had an impact on the community but we ask members of the public and the media to refrain from speculating whilst we complete our investigation and any subsequent proceedings are concluded," she added.