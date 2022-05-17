Tameside Council leader resigns after 'hostile takeover'
The leader of Tameside Council has resigned to avoid defeat by what she described as a "hostile challenge".
Brenda Warrington announced she was standing down on Monday after previously saying she would not be "bullied, harassed or intimidated" into the move.
Fellow Labour councillor Ged Cooney mounted a leadership challenge in April, declaring "change is coming."
Mr Cooney will now take over as leader of the council.
There is thought to have been growing discontent following Ms Warrington's involvement in plans for Godley Green Garden Village.
She came under strong criticism after defending the project to build 2,150 homes on green belt land in Hyde, despite 3,400 objections - leading to her being nicknamed "Brenda the bulldozer" by some.
The Local Democracy Reporter Service said party sources were confident she would have lost if the contest went to a vote.
She will continue to represent Denton West as a councillor.
'Huge privilege'
In a letter to the Labour group on Sunday night, Ms Warrington said: "To ensure we can get back to the important work we need to do on behalf of the residents of Tameside, I have decided that I will not pursue my nomination to continue to lead the Tameside Labour group at this time.
"I hope that the many plans that I and my cabinet have developed to achieve that will be pursued."
She added it had been both a "challenge and a huge privilege" to hold the role of executive leader.