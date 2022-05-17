Stockport nursery baby death: Two people bailed
- Published
Two people who were arrested following the death of an eight-month-old baby after a "medical episode" at a nursery have been bailed.
Police were called to an incident at a nursery in Stockport, Greater Manchester, last Monday.
The girl was taken to hospital where she later died.
The two people were held on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the girl's death was "heartbreaking".
