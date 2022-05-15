Boy, three, dies after suspected dog attack - police
A three-year-old boy has died after a suspected dog attack in Rochdale, police say.
Officers were called at around lunchtime on Sunday after reports that a young boy had been injured in Carr Lane, in the town of Milnrow.
The child was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said they were making inquiries, including looking at previous incidents involving dogs at the same address. No arrests have been made.
Detective Superintendent Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police's Public Protection and Serious Crime Division, said it was a "tragic, devastating incident" and their thoughts were with the family.
"While our enquiries to find out what happened will be thorough and are very much in their infancy, we suspect that this little boy has sadly succumbed to injuries received as a result of a dog attack," he said.
"I understand this is an extremely distressing incident for all concerned and this news will rock the local community."
He added a criminal investigation had begun, but detectives were keeping an open mind.
Anyone with information can call the police on 0161 856 5413.