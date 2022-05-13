Oldham man in hospital after suspected acid attack
A man has been taken to hospital with "serious facial burns" following a suspected acid attack.
The 39-year-old had answered his door on Burlington Avenue, Oldham at about 22:40 BST on Wednesday when a man threw a "corrosive substance" at him, Greater Manchester Police said.
The suspect ran off towards Manley Road.
The victim, who police believe was deliberately targeted, is in a stable condition in hospital.
Detectives said a second man accompanied the suspect to the house and have released CCTV images of two men.
Police are appealing for information about the incident and said inquires were ongoing to establish what the liquid was.
