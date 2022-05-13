Manchester snake lost for six months is reunited with owner
A pet snake that disappeared for six months has been reunited with its owner following a Facebook appeal.
Mikey the 16-year-old corn snake escaped under the floorboards of its Manchester home in November.
Its owners later moved to Stockport and assumed their pet would die without shelter after consulting snake experts.
But Mikey was happily found by new tenants at the front door of the home in Beaconsfield, Fallowfield, on Sunday afternoon.
A neighbour helped out by sharing a photograph of the snake on Facebook, which was then spotted by original owner Jasmine.
The 24-year-old said she was "absolutely stunned" when she saw the post while she happened to be at a nearby pub.
"I shouted 'oh my god Mikey's back'. I left half a pint and went as fast as I could," she said.
"I was worried he would slither off. I expected to see him in a bad condition but he had clearly had enough to eat and drink."
Mikey first went missing after Jasmine took him out of his enclosure for a bath, managing to escape through a tiny hole behind the bathroom sink.
Cian Stancliffe, who posted the photo on the Manchester Student Group on Facebook, said he had been watching the football when he spotted the commotion.
He said the distressed snake initially lashed out at Jasmine when she tried to pick it up.
Jasmine said: "He made it clear he wasn't happy."
However, she said the Mikey seemed to relax when her girlfriend arrived, who owned the pet for 15 years before being taken on by Jasmine.
"He grew up with her so I think he recognised her smell a bit and calmed down," she said.
They then managed to put the snake in a pillowcase and went back to Stockport.
Jasmine said Mikey had settled in to his new home really well, adding: "I think he's enjoyed his holiday."
