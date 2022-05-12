Greater Manchester: Free e-cycles loan scheme launches
E-bikes are available to use for free in Greater Manchester in an initiative to get more people to take up cycling.
The £8m 'Cycling made e-asy' scheme offers loans of e-cycles for up to three months.
It has launched in Greater Manchester and is set to be rolled out in Leicester, Luton and Dunstable, Hull and Sheffield by the end of July.
The government and Cycling UK project is part of the government's cycling and walking plan.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is aiming for half of all journeys in towns and cities to be cycled or walked by 2030.
Chief executive of UK Cycling Sarah Mitchell said the project was a "unique opportunity" to offer free and easy loans of electric cycles to communities across England and it aims to get 12,000 more people e-cycling by the end of this year.
"Each of our chosen locations will have a variety of e-cycles available to suit a variety of participant's needs," she said.
"We understand taking the first step to start cycling can be a difficult prospect for many people," Ms Mitchell said.
"This project will allow them to access an e-cycle without obstacles holding them back, to help them make real changes to their travel habits."
Cycling Minister Trudy Harrison said: "E-cycles are a great way for people with longer or hillier journeys to travel and the £8m we have provided for this scheme will help make cycling the natural first choice for many journeys - a key government commitment from the prime minister's cycling and walking plan."
She added it would give people across the UK "the opportunity to try something new whilst doing good for the planet".