Mottram in Longdendale crash: Motorcyclist dies

The motorcyclist died after crashing on Mottram Moor on Sunday night

A motorcyclist died when his bike crashed on a road in Tameside.

The 35-year-old man was riding his black motorbike when it crashed in Mottram Moor, Mottram in Longdendale, just after 22:00 BST on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the motorcyclist died at the scene.

PC Phillip Collingwood said the man's family were "understandably devastated at the loss of their loved one". Police have urged any witnesses to come forward.

