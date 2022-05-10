Trafford couple inspired by WW2 ordeal welcome refugees
- Published
A couple who have hosted two Ukrainian families have told how they were inspired to help after their own family was shown the same kindness during WW2.
Andy Gilbride and his wife Grazyna, both 56, have welcomed six refugees into their home in Timperley, Greater Manchester.
Ms Gilbride's Polish mother fled the Russian army during the start of World War Two and was looked after in India.
"My wife's mum only survived because of someone's help," Mr Gilbride said.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service how his wife's grandfather and his young sons were killed by the Russians during the conflict.
Mr Gilbride said his mother-in-law, who was then a little girl, was put on a sledge with her three sisters and sent away as refugees.
"She was taken in in India and lived there for the last four years of the war," he said.
"I would not have my wife if that had not happened. That is why we are doing this."
The Gilbrides, who previously hosted Syrian refugees in their other home, used social media to offer Ukrainians shelter and then went through the government scheme.
A total of 199 visas for Ukrainians have been issued in Trafford - the most visas handed out in any other area of Greater Manchester.
Mothers Oleana and Gilana, both 38, fled Lviv with their two sons and two daughters and arrived in England on 1 May.
Mr Gilbride said Oleana's girl Milana, aged nine, stopped talking after the war started and had not spoken for almost five weeks.
He told of how one of the boys, aged 17, was "quite traumatised" but added the families had since "settled in brilliantly".
"Gilana had a job interview this week and the little girl is talking again," he said.
Mr Gilbride said Trafford Council had rigorously checked the fire alarms, electrics, fire doors in their home prior to the arrival of the families.
The council also gives host families £350 per month to help cover costs.
Mr Gilbride said he has been supported by his friend Trevor Kells and his company Rich Sauces who have sent money to feed refugees in the UK.
He added the manufacturer had forwarded cash to those in need in Ukraine and those making their way through Europe.
Mr Gilbride said that he had a pot of money for his daughter's wedding he was "dipping into" for the refugees.
He added: "If it comes round to it and we do not have enough for the wedding, we will just take out a loan, I do not care."