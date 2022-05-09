Moss Side: Man, 18, seriously injured in street stabbing

A police spokesman said the area where the attack happened would see "an increased officer presence"

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing on a street, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police said the 18-year-old was attacked on Rosedale Road in Moss Side, Manchester, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

A force spokesman said the man was "taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition".

Appealing for information, he said no arrests have been made in connection with the attack but the area would see "an increased officer presence".

