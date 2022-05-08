Princess Road crash: Cyclist dies after collision
A cyclist has died after a crash with a vehicle on one of the main routes into Manchester, police have said.
The man in his 20s was injured in the collision near Alexandra Park on Princess Road before 02:30 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital where he died, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers said they were "following up on a number of lines of inquiry" and have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
