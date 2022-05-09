Ryder Cup: Developer appeals against Bolton course rejection
- Published
A developer says it will appeal against the rejection of multimillion-pound plans to bring one of golf's most prestigious events to Bolton.
Peel L&P said it wanted to "create an iconic sporting venue" at Hulton Park and hoped to secure the 2031 Ryder Cup.
The plan - also including homes, a golfing academy, allotments and village hall - was rejected by councillors due to the impact on greenbelt land.
Peel said it was "an ambitious scheme" but one "Bolton deserves and needs".
A spokeswoman said the company was still committed to investing £240m in Bolton "and help put the town on a global stage".
England is hoping to hold the biennial competition between the US and Europe's best golfers, with the Bolton site among the possible venues.
Bolton Council approved plans in 2018, which included 1,036 houses built on greenbelt land, despite hundreds of objections.
In 2020, the secretary of state said it could go ahead if the proposed golf course won a bid to host the Ryder Cup in 2031 or 2035.
Peel revised its previous plans to include more parkland after public feedback.
However, it was rejected by Bolton Council's planning committee in February, a month after the area's planners recommended the scheme for approval.
Richard Knight, director of planning and strategy at Peel L&P, said the firm was "very disappointed" by the refusal, describing the scheme as "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in Bolton and level up the region".
The firm said the revised plan would create 1,000 new jobs over 20 years, better transport links and open the Grade II-listed Hulton Park to the public for the first time in its history.
However, campaigners against the plans, which included Westhoughton-born actress Maxine Peake, described the scheme as a "housing project in golf clothing" and claimed the developer would build more houses after the Ryder Cup.
The park forms part of an estate owned for more than 700 years by the Hulton dynasty.
After falling into neglect, it was bought by Peel L&P in 2010.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk