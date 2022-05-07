Oldham fire: Crews tackle large blaze at building
Fifty firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a business premises in Oldham.
Crews said they received about 70 calls over the fire in Barry Street, which broke out at about 02:15 BST.
Ten fire engines and three aerial appliances attended the scene, where the fire was brought under control this morning.
Nearby roads were closed as crews extinguished the flames. The fire service advised residents to take care with residual smoke in the area.