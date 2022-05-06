Sir James Anderton: Ex-GMP chief constable 'leaves lasting legacy'
Former chief constable Sir James Anderton has died at the age of 89.
Sir James led Greater Manchester Police (GMP) between 1975 and 1991, battling pornography, late-night drinking and prostitution and becoming one of the UK's best-known chiefs.
Nicknamed "God's copper", the devout Christian's views on homosexuality and the 1980s Aids crisis were criticised.
GMP's current chief constable Stephen Watson said Sir James had left "a lasting legacy in policing".
Sir James's tenure saw huge changes in Manchester and included landmark moments in the city's history, including the 1981 Moss Side riots and the 1990 Strangeways Prison riot.
'Significant stature'
The Wigan-born police officer was known for his faith and strong views and called for the reintroduction of capital punishment, rapists to be castrated and homosexuality to be outlawed.
His outspokenness led to calls for his resignation in the mid-1980s when, at the height of the Aids crisis, he said gay men were "swirling about in a human cesspit of their own making".
However, he survived the controversy after being backed by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.
Further criticism followed when he spoke of administering corporal punishment to criminals to make them "beg for mercy".
He told a magazine lawbreakers "should be punished until they repent of their sins".
"I'd thrash some criminals myself, most surely," he added.
Mr Watson said Sir James "led the force through some of the most extensive periods of change in UK policing".
Extending the force's "sincere condolences" to Sir James's family, he said the former chief constable had been "a public servant of significant stature who oversaw many innovative and important operational developments".
He added that Sir James had left behind "a lasting legacy in policing".
He was knighted in 1990 before his retirement.