Bolton and Stockport councils remain under no overall control
Bolton and Stockport councils remain under no overall control, with no single party managing to do enough to form an administration by themselves.
The Conservatives remain the biggest force in Bolton, with 23 of the 60 seats, four ahead of Labour.
In Stockport, the Lib Dems gained two seats and now have 28 - three clear of minority leaders Labour. The Tories have five seats; the Greens two.
Elsewhere, Labour retain control of Wigan, Salford, Oldham and Tameside.
Stockport's Lib Dem leader Mark Hunter said it had been a "great night" for his party, adding he was "really pleased" with the results.
It was a bad night for the Conservatives there, though. They lost three seats and now only have five. The Greens gained one seat to now have two councillors.
Mr Hunter said Lib Dems had "fought hard" for residents in Stockport, something which had "paid off".
And he said "it would be foolish to not acknowledge that the Conservative Party nationally is in some disarray".
In Bolton, it's largely as you were, with the Conservatives gaining one seat to now have 23 of the council's 60.
Labour are on 19 with the Lib Dems on five. The other 13 are held by independents or hyper-local parties.
The Conservatives will likely again have to do deals in order to continue leading a coalition.
Council leader Martyn Cox said it was a "really good result" as he was re-elected.
"Many people were saying it was going to be a bellwether seat for Labour, but actually we have gained one seat," he said.
Despite Labour comfortably remaining in control of Oldham, the party suffered a huge blow with the loss of leader Arooj Shah.
Independents gained three seats in the borough, while the Conservatives and Lib Dems picked up a seat apiece from Labour.
Greater Manchester's first female Muslim council leader Ms Shah lost her Chadderton South seat by 96 votes to the Conservatives.
Afterwards she complained about some of her rivals' campaigns.
Ms Shah described being "dehumanised".
The Conservatives strongly denied any such behaviour.
Labour now has 35 councillors, way ahead of the Tories and Lib Dems, who now both have nine.
Labour lost two seats to the Conservatives in Tameside but easily remain in control. They have 48 of the 57 seat; the Tories have eight and the Greens one.
In Wigan, Labour gained three seats while the Conservatives lost one and Independents ceded two. Labour now has 61 of the 75 seats, with the Tories occupying seven.
While the Labour Party also remains dominant in Salford, it lost three seats to Conservatives, Lib Dems and Independents.
The Red Rose represents 49 of the 60 seats on Salford council, way ahead of the Tories (eight) and a pair of Lib Dems.
Results for Trafford, Bury, Rochdale and Manchester are expected later on Friday.
