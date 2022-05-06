Bolton crash: Man arrested after cyclist dies in hit-and-run
- Published
A cyclist has died after being knocked down by a car in a hit-and-run, police have said.
The man in his 50s was killed after being struck at the junction of Chorley New Road and Victoria Road, Horwich, Bolton, at about 05:00 BST on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police said a grey VW Polo was later found by detectives.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further inquiries.
Sgt Andrew Page said the force was following a number of lines of inquiry and urged anyone with information to get in touch.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.