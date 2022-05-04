Callum Halpin: Manchester fugitive arrested in Portugal
A fugitive wanted in connection with a murder and an attempted murder investigation has been arrested in Portugal after four years on the run.
Callum Halpin, 27, remains in custody ahead of extradition proceedings, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
It follows the death of Luke Graham, 31, who was shot dead on a street in Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, in June 2018.
A 27-year-old man also suffered a serious gunshot wound in the attack.
The NCA said Mr Halpin was first declared a suspect in July 2018 and, earlier this year, he was added to the UK's most wanted list.
Det Insp Lee Barrow said he had "been on the run since Luke was fatally shot on that tragic day nearly four years ago.
"It has been our intention ever since to ensure all those suspected of being responsible for his death are caught and prosecuted."