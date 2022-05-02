Police investigate 'small explosion' in Farnworth after bomb squad called

The Army's bomb squad was called out to Longcauseway in Farnworth

Police are investigating a "small explosion" which involved what detectives say was a "viable device".

Nobody was injured in the incident in Longcauseway, Farnworth, just after 22:00 BST on Sunday night, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Det Insp Sarah Bell said the Army bomb squad "made the device safe" and had "confirmed it was a viable device."

No arrests were made and it is not thought the incident was terrorism-related.

Police have appealed for anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage from the Longcauseway or Moorhead Close areas to contact them.

