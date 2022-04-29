Manchester bin strikes off after improved pay offer accepted
- Published
Planned strikes by refuse collectors in Manchester have been called off after they accepted an improved pay offer.
Members of Unite and the GMB employed by contractors Biffa in the city were due to walk out from Tuesday, affecting up to 220,000 homes.
The unions said a two-year deal would see pay rises of between 11% and 22% for workers including drivers.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the "unity" of Biffa members "secured this improved pay increase".
"This is a great win for our members at Biffa," she added.
"At a time of punishing living costs, this deal further demonstrates Unite's total commitment to improving the pay and conditions of its members."
Michael Clark, of the GMB, thanked Manchester City Council for its help in resolving the dispute.
"As part of the deal Biffa has agreed to further review pay rates this autumn if inflation 'stays at an exceptionally high level'," he added.
Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: "The city's refuse staff do a great job, and worked hard throughout the pandemic.
"I'm pleased that through negotiations Biffa and the trade unions have reached a deal that sees an increase in pay for staff at the time of a cost of living crisis and lets us get on with cleaning up Manchester."
A Biffa spokesman said: "We're pleased that this issue has now been resolved."