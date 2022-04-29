Girl's courage sees Wigan man who abused her jailed
A girl who "bravely" reported a man who carried out a "persistent campaign of sexually-motivated offending" against her has been praised by police.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Michael Dennett sent inappropriate messages to the girl when she was under 13 and later sexually assaulted her.
The 54-year-old was convicted of nine offences and sentenced to 14 years in prison at Manchester Crown Court.
The girl's courage had ensured he was jailed, PC Vicki Flemming said.
A GMP spokesman said Dennett, from Wigan, targeted the girl between 2017 and 2018, sending her indecent images and asking her to send similar photos in return.
'A clear danger'
He said Dennett later tried to hug and kiss her and then inappropriately touched her.
His offences came to light when the girl's mother found his messages on her daughter's phone and she subsequently revealed he had sexually assaulted her.
Dennett was arrested twice during GMP's investigation, but denied the offences and told officers the girl had been "put up to this".
He was found guilty of one count of sexual communication with a child in February 2020 and, following a retrial, of three counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, and four counts of sexual activity with a child in April.
PC Flemming said the girl deserved praise for her "bravery in not only helping to report this incident to us, but for also having the courage to give evidence in court that was key to the success of this case".
She said Dennett's offending was "predatory and repulsive" and he had been "a clear danger to this child", adding that he "deserves his place behind bars".