Ukraine: Wigan councillor 'disappointed' by flag burning
- Published
Two Ukrainian flags which were being displayed to show an area's solidarity with the war-torn country have been burnt in a "disappointing" attack, a councillor has said.
Paul Blay said the flags, which had been put up on Morris Street in Hindley, Wigan, were damaged overnight.
He said it was unclear if it was "just kids" responsible or if there was "an ulterior motive for political reasons".
He added that he would report what happened to Greater Manchester Police.
The damaged flags and flagpoles have been removed from the display as a result of the attack.
The councillor told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that it was "just disappointing to see, because it was showing solidarity with Ukraine and it was well received when it was erected," .
He said an Easter display further along the same road had also been recently damaged.
However, he said the attacks would not stop residents from putting up displays and a planned Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration with contributions from local children would go ahead.
"If we are frightened that things will be vandalised all the time, we would never do anything," he said.
"We just have to suck it up and move forward."