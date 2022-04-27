Ancoats stabbing: Third murder arrest over Neri Morse's death
A third man has been held on suspicion of murdering a father who was stabbed.
Neri Morse, 24, died after he was attacked on Pollard Street in Ancoats, Manchester, at 18:30 BST on 20 April.
A 22-year-old was arrested after walking into a police station, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Meshai Newby and Rushaun Brown, both 23 and from Manchester, have previously been charged with murder. They are also accused of assault and possession of a bladed article.
Mr Morse died following an incident at Zaf's Go Local on Butler Street between 18:15 and 18:25 on 20 April, GMP said.
A second man, also aged in his 20s, was also injured.
A vehicle was recovered from Kenwood Road in the Reddish area of Stockport at about 23:45 the same night.
"We continue to appeal to anyone else, particularly those who have information about the precursor incident at Zaf's Go Local or the deposition of the vehicle in the Reddish area several hours later, to contact us," Det Ch Insp Wes Knights said.