Ancoats stabbing: Second man charged with murder of Neri Morse
- Published
A second man has been charged with the murder of a father who was stabbed to death.
Neri Morse, 24, died after he was attacked on Pollard Street, Ancoats, Manchester, at 18:30 BST on 20 April.
Meshai Newby, 23, of Manchester, has also been charged with section 18 assault and possession of a bladed article.
He has been remanded in custody to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
Rushaun Brown, also 23, of Manchester, has previously been charged with his murder, as well as assault and possession of a bladed article.
