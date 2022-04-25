Angela Rayner: Mail on Sunday article leaves constituents angry
- Published
A newspaper's suggestion that Angela Rayner tries to distract the prime minister by crossing her legs in the Commons was "an outrageous slur" and "sexist", her constituents have said.
A Mail on Sunday article quoted unnamed Tory MPs, who said the Labour deputy leader tried to put Boris Johnson off.
The Ashton-under-Lyne MP dismissed it as a "perverted smear" that showed the misogyny women in politics faced.
In the town, people were angry about what had been said about their MP.
Volunteer worker Fiona Codling, 42, said it was "an outrageous thing for the Tories to say about a fellow MP".
The 42-year-old said Ms Rayner was "pretty feisty, but it's just sexist".
"A woman should be allowed to get on with their jobs without attacks like this," she added.
Retired factory worker Margaret Derbyshire said the article was "unbelievable" and it was "disgusting for her to be smeared like this".
"They should hang their heads in shame," the 71-year-old said.
"She is a decent woman and politician and doesn't deserve such sexism."
Taxi driver Chris Vickerstaff said it showed "what a sexist place the House of Commons is" and "behind the time" it was.
The 63-year-old, who said he was not a supporter of Ms Rayner and had voted Conservative at the last election, said those quoted had "shown their true colours".
"She doesn't deserve that," he said.
"It is an outrageous smear at the end of the day and completely sexist."
Mark Thomas said the article seemed like "a distraction tactic".
The 45-year-old, who is unemployed, said he believed the Conservatives were "just trying to move the attention away from the cost of living and Boris' parties".
"At the end of the day, it is a sexist thing to say, but it does not surprise me," he said.
Angela Wilson said Ms Rayner was "a good MP who works hard", adding: "She should be treated on how she does her job not her looks."
The 29-year-old mother-of-one said she could not believe "they have come out with something so unbelievable".
"Even Boris has condemned it," she added.
Following the publication of the article - which has now been changed to headline on the backlash against the comments - it was widely condemned by politicians from both sides of the House.
The prime minister, who condemned the claim and said he had contacted Ms Rayner over what was written, has threatened to unleash "the terrors of the earth" on the source behind the comments if they were ever identified.