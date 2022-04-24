Ancoats stabbing: Man charged with murder of Neri Morse

Family handout/GMP
Neri Morse died after an attack on Wednesday

A man has been charged with the murder of a father who was fatally stabbed.

Neri Morse, 24, died after he was attacked in Pollard Street, Ancoats at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Another man, who is in his 20s, was also stabbed and suffered leg injuries in the attack.

Rushaun Brown, 23, from Higher Ardwick in Manchester, has been charged with murder, assault and possessing a bladed article.

He will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Another 23-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics