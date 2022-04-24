Ancoats stabbing: Man charged with murder of Neri Morse
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a father who was fatally stabbed.
Neri Morse, 24, died after he was attacked in Pollard Street, Ancoats at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.
Another man, who is in his 20s, was also stabbed and suffered leg injuries in the attack.
Rushaun Brown, 23, from Higher Ardwick in Manchester, has been charged with murder, assault and possessing a bladed article.
He will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Another 23-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.