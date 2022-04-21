Rochdale teenager arrested after suspicious item found
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after police discovered a suspicious item in the early hours of the morning.
Bomb disposal officers remain at the scene after police were alerted to reports of suspicious activity on Dane Street, Rochdale, at about 03:10 BST.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were confronted by a man carrying a weapon when they arrived.
A number of roads are closed in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.
Police have not confirmed any further details surrounding the arrest but said inquiries were continuing.
