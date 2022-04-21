Man dies and another injured in double stabbing in Ancoats
One man has died and another has been injured in a double stabbing in Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police was called by the ambulance service to an incident on Pollard Street in Ancoats at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
The force said a man believed to be in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.
Another man in his 20s suffered leg injuries and has been treated in hospital.
Det Ch Insp Wes Knights said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation but we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.
"Members of the public should expect to see extra officers in Ancoats over the coming days.
"Whilst officers are gathering evidence from the scene and the surrounding area, I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to share it with us."