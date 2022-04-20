Knutsford attack: Man jailed for raping and imprisoning woman
- Published
A man who raped, strangled and imprisoned a woman has been jailed.
Lee Jones, 46, subjected his victim to a "horrendous level of sexual and physical abuse" during the attack in Knutsford, Cheshire, in February 2021, police said.
He had claimed the sex was consensual before later admitting raping the woman on two occasions.
Jones, of Cross Flatts Street, Leeds, was jailed for 12 years at Chester Crown Court.
He was given an extended licence period of six years.
Cheshire Police said Jones had strangled the woman before motioning to a knife located on the floor and making threats towards her family.
'Distressing case'
The woman had managed to message relatives and asked them to alert police which led to him being arrested.
When interviewed in custody he claimed the strangulation marks on her neck were a result of consensual sex.
Cheshire Police said this was a "particularly distressing case".
Det Con Andrew Cole said Jones had subjected his victim to a "horrendous level of sexual and physical abuse".
"Thanks to the bravery of the victim in disclosing what Jones had subjected her to, he has been brought to justice for his heinous actions," he added.
Jones pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to two counts of rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment involving a bladed article and causing actual bodily harm.
He must also adhere to the terms of a sexual harm prevention order and sign the sexual offenders' register for life.