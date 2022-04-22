Ancoats double stabbing: Victim named as Neri Morse
- Published
A man who was killed in a double stabbing has been named by police.
Neri Morse, 24, was stabbed in Pollard Street in Ancoats, Manchester, at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday and died at the scene, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
A second man, aged in his 20s, who was also attacked, suffered leg injuries and remains in hospital.
Two 23-year-old men have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned in police custody.
Detectives are urging anyone with information about the double stabbing to contact police.
Det Ch Insp Wes Knights said: "Our thoughts are with Neri's loved ones at this heartbreaking time."
Specially-trained officers are supporting Mr Morse's family, he added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.