Rochdale grooming: Eight accused of 'sexual exploitation' of girls
- Published
Eight men have appeared in court accused of being part of a grooming gang who sexually abused girls.
Manchester magistrates heard they were accused of "widespread sexual exploitation" of two girls under 16 between 2002 and 2006 in Rochdale.
The men, seven of whom are from Rochdale and one who lives in Blackpool, face a total of 84 charges, including rape and trafficking.
The men did not enter pleas and were bailed ahead of a crown court hearing.
Charlotte Rimmer, prosecuting, told Manchester Magistrates' Court the charges followed "an investigation into allegations brought by two individuals, between 2002 and 2006, when these two females were aged between 12 and 16".
"These are allegations of widespread sexual exploitation and abuse, following grooming, by a number of defendants in the Rochdale area," she said.
All the men were given conditional bail to appear for Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on 25 May.