Woman dies after being struck by car in Leigh
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car.
Greater Manchester Police said the woman, who was in her 50s, was hit by a blue Mini Cooper in Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, at about 01:30 BST and died at the scene.
The force said the car's driver stopped at the scene and was assisting with the investigation.
Appealing for witnesses, PC Phil Collingwood said the woman's family were "understandably devastated".
