Oldham crash: Motorcyclist and passenger killed in collision
- Published
Two men on an off-road motorbike have been killed in a collision with a car in Greater Manchester.
The rider and passenger, aged 20 and 21, died after their Suzuki bike collided with a grey Ford in High Barn Street, Oldham, at 11:00 BST on Friday.
The car driver remained at the scene and was helping officers, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said an investigation was continuing and appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Phil Shaw said: "We are doing what we can to understand how this collision came to be to ensure that the families of both victims are given the answers they need.
"Our specialist officers are offering them support at this devastating time."
