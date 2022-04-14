Wigan hit-and-run: Appeal after boy, 2, hit by motorbike
A two-year-old boy has been struck and seriously injured by a motorbike in a hit-and-run.
A blue Suzuki GS 500 motorcycle hit the toddler in Petticoat Lane, Ince, Wigan, shortly after 12:00 BST on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force is appealing for information to trace the rider, who failed to stop at the scene.
Insp Sam Davies said: "A very young child has been seriously injured and we are appealing for the public's help in order to trace the rider and establish what exactly has happened.
"We are interested in speaking to anyone who may know who the rider is, or anyone that we have not already spoken to who may have CCTV footage."
