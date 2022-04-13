Stalybridge man accused of rape found not guilty
- Published
A man has been found not guilty of raping a woman who allegedly had her drink spiked during a night out.
The woman reported to police that she had been targeted while out in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, on 25 September 2021.
Dale Garlick, 29, of Calico Crescent, Stalybridge, had denied one count of rape at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
He was acquitted by a jury following 42 minutes of deliberations.
