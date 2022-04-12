Russians in Rochdale need protection, councillor says
Russian people living in Rochdale are facing abuse due to the war in Ukraine, a councillor has warned.
Andy Kelly told a council meeting school children are among those being targeted amid anger at Vladimir Putin's regime.
His comments came as councillors backed a motion urging "solidarity" with the Ukraine community and "willingness" to help refugees settle in the town.
Council leader Neil Emmott said: "Russophobia has no place here."
Members at the full council meeting unanimously backed the motion, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
Liberal Democrat group leader Mr Kelly said the borough was dealing with the war on a variety of levels - from its impact on the existing Ukrainian community to those he hoped would soon be welcomed under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
He urged people not to let their horror over the war affect how they treat Russian citizens.
He told the meeting: "I have had contact from Russian citizens that live in the borough to say they need protection, because they are getting abuse in the street and the kids are getting abuse in schools because they are from Russian stock."
Mr Emmott's motion reads: "While we profoundly condemn the actions of the Russian president we know this is Vladimir Putin's war and that Russophobia has no place in the borough."
He said responsibility lay with the Russian president for the "complete and utterly illegal invasion".
"There are millions of people in Russia itself who are massively opposed to this silly war. They have been out protesting against this war," he added.