Middleton crash: Three held after car crashes in police chase
Three men have been arrested after a car crashed into two vehicles during a police pursuit.
The BMW was being followed by a police car and a helicopter from Rochdale to Middleton at about 21:35 BST on Sunday.
Greater Manchester Police said it then collided with two vehicles, injuring two people, in Townley Street in Middleton, at about 22:15.
Three men aged 18, 19 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.
The 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.
