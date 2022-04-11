Middleton crash: Three held after car crashes in police chase

The car collided with two vehicles in Townley Street, Middleton

Three men have been arrested after a car crashed into two vehicles during a police pursuit.

The BMW was being followed by a police car and a helicopter from Rochdale to Middleton at about 21:35 BST on Sunday.

Greater Manchester Police said it then collided with two vehicles, injuring two people, in Townley Street in Middleton, at about 22:15.

Three men aged 18, 19 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.

The 20-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary, dangerous driving and possession of a bladed article.

