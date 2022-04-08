York stone thefts: Third man held after church paving taken
A third man has been arrested over the theft of valuable paving stones from outside churches in North-West England.
The 48-year-old from Oldham was held on suspicion of stealing York stone slabs from churches in Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Staffordshire and Cheshire.
In February, paving "worth thousands" was dug up outside Ormskirk Parish Church in a spate of "heritage crimes" in the region, Cheshire Police said.
The force said the man has been released under investigation.
It added that the "highly desirable" York stone was known for its durability and aesthetic appeal and was worth "thousands of pounds".
"We take all heritage crime very seriously and we're willing to travel to get our suspects," Sgt Rob Simpson said.
"This chap has been arrested in relation to theft of York stone from Churches across the North-West, including Cheshire, Staffordshire and Lancashire," he said.
He added that a police investigation had also "led to two stolen vehicles being recovered and various other items of interest".
The arrests follow an investigation involving forces in Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Staffordshire and Historic England.
Two men from Manchester, aged 27 and 35, were arrested in March and also released under investigation.