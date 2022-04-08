Manchester and London firefighters to assist in marauding terror attacks
Firefighters in Manchester and London have agreed to assist police in future marauding terrorist attacks (MTA).
Crews usually wait for police to secure a site but they will be trained to respond to MTAs - where attackers move through a location aiming to kill.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service has previously apologised for delays in reaching the aftermath of the 2017 attack at Manchester Arena.
A union said the agreements "protect the public and firefighters".
The arrangements mean that crews in London and Manchester will be provided with protective gear before entering any area where a fast-moving attack is ongoing.
Firefighters will be tasked with assisting the evacuation of casualties alongside tackling blazes.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) general secretary Matt Wrack said Manchester and London would be the "only two fire and rescue services in the UK which will have MTA-trained firefighters at every station".
After the Manchester Arena attack - where a suicide bomber killed 22 people at a pop concert - fire chiefs wrongly suspected a terrorist was on the loose, which led to frustrated firefighters waiting for permission to tend to the injured.
Experts told the independent inquiry into the attack that crews could have helped carry casualties from the explosion scene, instead of members of the public having to use makeshift stretchers.
Mr Wrack said: "MTAs are a horrendous prospect and any firefighter that can help as part of a properly organised response, where risk is appropriately mitigated, would want to do so."
He said that the negotiated terms "recognise the increased risks and responsibilities" and that the FBU was "keen to reach a similar agreement on all-UK basis".
He said "progress can be made soon" in Scotland but the BBC understands that disagreements over the job's scope are preventing a UK-wide deal.
The Manchester and London agreements follows ballots of its firefighters earlier this year.