Salford drug dealer jailed after two police car chases
- Published
A man who was caught speeding in a car that "smelt like cannabis" while under investigation for a previous car chase has been jailed.
Zach Trott, 26, was first caught by police after reaching 70mph in a 30mph zone in Salford in March 2021.
He was found with £3,000 worth of cannabis but was released under investigation while the drugs were being analysed, police said.
Trott was then caught again after another police car chase in June.
He was sentenced to two years and four months after admitting dangerous driving, possession with intent to supply cannabis, and money laundering at Manchester Crown Court.
The court heard how officers first noticed Trott, of Ellesmere Street, Salford, driving into a supermarket car park in March 2021, when they suspected him of drug dealing.
They then chased him but he sped off, driving in the wrong direction around two roundabouts before accelerating to 70mph in a 30mph zone and going through red lights.
After running away from the car, Trott was arrested by chasing officers, who found more than £3,000 worth of cannabis on him as well as £500 in cash.
Sniffer dog
Greater Manchester Police said he was released under investigation while the drugs were being analysed.
Officers then saw him "driving a Ford Focus that smelt like cannabis was coming from it" in Eccles on 20 June.
After another chase, they used a stinger, which brought the car to a halt.
Trott again ran off, cutting through people's gardens, but a police dog sniffed him out "with a substantial amount of cannabis" while hiding outside a nearby house.